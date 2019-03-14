Ihor Hladkovsky was participant in illegal defense industry deals – Prosecutor general

The son of ex-First Deputy Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleh Hladkovsky, Ihor Hladkovsky, participated in illegal schemes in the defense industry, Ukraine's Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko has said.

"As for the probable participation of Mr. Hladkovsky or Mr. Svynarchuk [former family name of the Hladkovskys], correspondence does not indicate that he was involved in either production activity or transfer of cash without paying taxes, but it is obvious for us that he was a participant in this scheme," Lutsenko told journalists in Kyiv on Wednesday.

"We are now working to receive the necessary evidence in order to widen the circle of the suspects," the prosecutor general said, replying to a question about the role of Ihor Hladkovsky in illegal defense industry deals.

Lutsenko said there is a case at the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) on embezzlement, which Andriy Rohoza, a business partner of Ihor Hladkovsky, committed with his acquaintances at Ukraine's SBU State Security Service.

"During the special operation with SBU counterintelligence agents we detained all three suspects and now they are in the dock. Telephones and messages with [Vitaliy] Zhukov – and only with Zhukov [a suspect in the case] – were discovered while detaining Rohoza. From the correspondence between the two it is evident that Rohoza was the de facto owner of LLC OptimumSpetsDetal. Together with Zhukov they supplied equipment and parts to the state-run Ukroboronprom Concern and further cashed out funds received for the products," Lutsenko said.

The prosecutor general said it is a legal fact that Rohoza and Zhukov had committed tax evasion.

As reported, journalists from Bihus.info on March 11 aired parts four and five of a five-part investigative report that alleged Ukraine's State Fiscal Service, the Military Prosecutor's Office and the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) knew about illegal schemes in Ukraine's defense industry used by Ihor Hladkovsky with his business partners Zhukov and Rohoza.