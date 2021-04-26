Hladkovsky handed indictment in SAPO to hand case over to court – source

Ihor Hladkovsky came at the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) on Monday, a law enforcement source told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Ihor Hladkovsky has come to the SAPO," said the interlocutor of the agency.

Later, the source added that Hladkovsky was served with an indictment for further consideration of the case in court.

Ihor Hladkovsky is the son of former first deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleh Hladkovsky, one of the suspects in the Optimumspetsdetal case.

On April 21, 2021, NABU put Ihor Hladkovsky on the wanted list in the case of "schemes" at Ukroboronprom, the decision was made by the detective of the Bureau in connection with the suspect's failure to appear to serve a copy of the indictment for transferring the case to the court.

"The investigation has sufficient grounds to believe that the suspect, the investigation of whose participation in the corruption scheme has been completed, is hiding from the investigating authorities and the court in order to evade criminal responsibility," the NABU press service said on the Telegram channel.

The Bureau recalled that in December 2020, the investigation materials had been opened to the suspect for review before the indictment was submitted to the court.

By a court decision, he was limited to familiarizing with the materials until April 15, 2021. According to the investigation, as a result of the actions of the suspect in 2015-2017, Optimumspetsdetal LLC received preferences when concluding contracts and settlements with enterprises of the state concern Ukroboronprom. For this, the accused received a benefit, which, by agreement, should have been 50% of the total amount of illegally obtained profits of the participants in the scheme. Thus, only under one contract he received UAH 950,000 of unlawful benefits.

On December 21, 2020, he was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 369-2 (abuse of power) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As reported, on February 25, 2019, a team of journalists from Bihus.info (the Nashi.Groshi project) aired an investigative video report claiming that Ihor Hladkovsky, the son of First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, together with Vitaliy Zhukov and Andriy Rohoza, through bogus firms delivered contraband Russian spare parts or parts from Ukrainian military units to Ukrainian defense enterprises at prices inflated two to four times higher than the purchase price. According to the journalists, the embezzlement is estimated at least UAH 250 million.

The investigative journalists say that Hladkovsky, who formerly was a business partner of incumbent President Petro Poroshenko, the ex-head of Ukrspecexport and head of Ukroboronprom Pavlo Bukin, as well as directors and other officials of the state-owned defense concern were involved. The journalists' investigation says the suspect deals were organized using three main fictitious firms, and that one of them allegedly was the Kuznya on Rybalsky Shipbuilding Plant, which was then owned by Poroshenko.