14:41 24.04.2021

Ukraine, Romania ready to become strategic partners - foreign ministers' meeting

Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Romania, Dmytro Kuleba and Bogdan Aurescu, noted the readiness of the two states to start a strategic partnership, "taking into account the current level of relations between Kyiv and Bucharest and proceeding from the centuries of friendly coexistence of our peoples in Central Europe and the Black Sea region."

This was discussed during Kuleba's working trip to Romania, the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

"Ukraine seeks to officially start a strategic partnership with Romania. This means a special relationship between our states. Aurescu and I agreed to make this a reality," Kuleba said.

The parties agreed to hold consultations as soon as possible between the involved ministries of Ukraine and Romania to remove obstacles to the opening of additional checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Romanian border and the implementation of joint infrastructure projects.

The parties agreed to intensify the activities of the working group on cooperation in the energy sector.

The interlocutors discussed preparations for the Crimean Platform summit as part of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence.

"Aurescu announced the readiness of the Romanian side to send a military unit of the armed forces of Romania to participate in a military parade in the capital of Ukraine," the message says.

Tags: #romania #ukraine
Interfax-Ukraine
