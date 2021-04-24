Facts

Commission on manmade disaster, emergency response cancels 'red' level of epidemic dander in Odesa region from April 25, transfers it to 'yellow' zone

The State Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response, at an extraordinary meeting on Saturday, removed Odesa region from the "red" zone of epidemiological danger, said Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Oleh Nemchinov.

"The State Commission has decided to cancel the 'red' level of the epidemic danger of the spread of COVID-19 in Odesa region from 24:00 on April 25, 2021 and apply restrictive anti-epidemic measures in Odesa region, provided for the 'yellow' level of epidemic danger," wrote Nemchinov on the Telegram channel.

