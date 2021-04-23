Ukraine reports 14,277 new cases of COVID-19, 434 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 14,277 new cases of COVID-19, 18,964 recoveries, and 434 deaths in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Friday morning.

"Ukraine recorded 14,277 new cases of COVID-19 as of April 23, 2021. In particular, 591 children and 277 medical workers contracted the virus. Over the past day, 3,728 persons were hospitalized, 434 died, and 18,964 recovered," Stepanov said on Facebook.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 2,004,630 coronavirus cases, including 41,700 deaths and 1,552,267 recoveries.

The vaccine was received by 16,169 persons in Ukraine over the past day and a total of 508,046 to date. The vaccination has been completed by five persons, who have received both shots of the vaccine. Two of them received one vaccine shot abroad.