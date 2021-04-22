Ukraine always vigilant, yet welcomes any steps to decrease military presence, deescalate Donbas situation – Zelensky

Ukraine is always vigilant, but wants peace and welcomes any steps to reduce the military presence and de-escalate the situation in Donbas, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

"The reduction of troops on our border proportionally reduces tension. Ukraine is always vigilant, yet welcomes any steps to decrease the military presence and deescalate the situation in Donbas. Ukraine seeks peace. Grateful to international partners for their support," Zelensky wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said earlier he decided to finish the combat preparedness check in the Southern and Western Military Districts once its objectives were attained and ordered the troops to start returning to their permanent bases from the southern part of Russia.