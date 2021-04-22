Facts

15:01 22.04.2021

Kyiv to consider possibility of increasing regular, charter flights between Ukraine, Turkey – PM

2 min read
Kyiv to consider possibility of increasing regular, charter flights between Ukraine, Turkey – PM

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal instructed to work out ways to enhance tourism between Ukraine and Turkey.

"Ukrainians are on the list of numerous tourists in Turkey, and the geography of their rest is constantly expanding. Therefore, we must consider the possibility of expanding communication, including organizing additional flights on popular routes at weekends, as well as opening communication with new cities," the governmental press service said, citing Shmyhal.

The prime minister also said that favorable conditions should be developed to attract tourists from Turkey to Ukraine.

"In addition to large cities, it is worth considering the possibility of developing directions to sanatorium resorts that will be interesting for traveling with the whole family," he said.

For his part, Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey Andrii Sybiha said the Ukrainian cities of Kamianets-Podilsky and Khotyn may be interesting for tourists from Turkey.

The meeting participants also discussed the possibility of mutual recognition between Ukraine and Turkey of future health certificates that are being developed in the European Union, which will help significantly increase the flow of tourists between states during a pandemic.

"Following the meeting, Denys Shmyhal instructed the relevant departments to study the issue of the possibility of increasing regular and charter flights between Ukraine and Turkey and consider ways to simplify the system of visiting Ukraine by vaccinated Turkish citizens," the ministry said.

Tags: #turkey #ukraine #shmyhal
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:09 22.04.2021
Taran: we hope seriousness of Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic intentions to be taken into account at NATO summit on June 14

Taran: we hope seriousness of Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic intentions to be taken into account at NATO summit on June 14

11:24 22.04.2021
IBRD to provide Ukraine with UAH 2.5 bln loan for fight against COVID-19, vaccination – official

IBRD to provide Ukraine with UAH 2.5 bln loan for fight against COVID-19, vaccination – official

11:06 22.04.2021
UNDP to provide Ukraine with about UAH 25 mln to overcome consequences of pandemic

UNDP to provide Ukraine with about UAH 25 mln to overcome consequences of pandemic

10:14 22.04.2021
NATO stands ready to support Ukraine in defending its sovereignty, territorial integrity

NATO stands ready to support Ukraine in defending its sovereignty, territorial integrity

09:36 22.04.2021
Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania make joint statement regarding aggression of Russia

Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania make joint statement regarding aggression of Russia

17:28 21.04.2021
Ukraine, Canada discuss possibilities of increasing temporary mobility of youth

Ukraine, Canada discuss possibilities of increasing temporary mobility of youth

10:39 21.04.2021
Ukraine joins Executive Council of UN Women for 2022-2024

Ukraine joins Executive Council of UN Women for 2022-2024

09:39 21.04.2021
Ukraine registers 12,162 new cases of COVID-19, 429 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 12,162 new cases of COVID-19, 429 deaths in past 24 hours

09:25 21.04.2021
Borrell confirms EU is supporting Ukraine

Borrell confirms EU is supporting Ukraine

17:16 20.04.2021
Ukraine drops one position in Press Freedom Index, took 97th place - media

Ukraine drops one position in Press Freedom Index, took 97th place - media

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NABU puts Ihor Hladkovsky on wanted list in case of 'schemes' in Ukroboronprom

Taran: we hope seriousness of Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic intentions to be taken into account at NATO summit on June 14

Ukraine's Armed Forces soldier killed in Donbas by Russian-occupation forces – task force

Over 400,000 residents of Donbas receive passports of Russia - Reznikov

IBRD to provide Ukraine with UAH 2.5 bln loan for fight against COVID-19, vaccination – official

LATEST

G7 Ambassadors welcome promotion of new legislation ensuring NABU's independence, operational effectiveness

NABU puts Ihor Hladkovsky on wanted list in case of 'schemes' in Ukroboronprom

Ukraine's Armed Forces soldier killed in Donbas by Russian-occupation forces – task force

Over 400,000 residents of Donbas receive passports of Russia - Reznikov

Markarova: U.S. Senate Committee advances bill to increase annual military aid to Ukraine by $300 mln

Law on recruitment of reservists amended to meet principles of NATO states – Taran

Russian-occupation forces fire at Ukrainian positions in Donbas six times, no casualties – JFO HQ

Commission on manmade disaster, emergency response cancels red epidemic level in Chernivtsi region from April 22

Business urges vaccinating that part of Ukraine's population that wants to receive vaccine

Zelensky, Slovakia's PM discuss escalation on Ukraine's eastern borders, joint border control, Uzhgorod airport operation

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD