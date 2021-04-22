Facts

Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania make joint statement regarding aggression of Russia

Representatives of Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania made a joint statement of support for Ukraine and condemnation of Russia's aggressive actions during the meeting in Shyrokine, Donetsk region, sealed it with their signatures, the press service of the Donetsk Regional State Administration reported.

In particular, the Vice Speaker of the Seimas of the Republic of Lithuania Paulius Saudargas said that the war in Donbas is Russia's aggression.

"Brothers, you are not alone. Today we saw with our own eyes a problem that is not only your problem, but also a problem for the whole of Europe and the whole world. This is not a bilateral conflict, this is an aggression of one side, and this side is Russia," Saudargas said.

He was supported by Vice Marshal of the Polish Sejm Małgorzata Gosiewska.

"Unfortunately, I have seen more than one war. I have seen a war not only here in Ukraine, but also in Georgia. In my opinion, they are united by two things: a terrible oppressive silence that reigns now where life once boiled. and the culprit is the Russian Federation, it brought pain, destruction and devastation to these lands," she said.

The Regional State Administration also reported that First Deputy Head of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk, Vice Marshal of the Seim of the Republic of Poland Malgorzata Gosiewska, Vice Speaker of the Seim of the Republic of Lithuania Paulius Saudargas visited the port of Mariupol, the Hnutove checkpoint and the village of Shyrokine.

