Zelenska launches Ukrainian audio guide at Natural History Museum of Denmark

As part of the project of First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska on the introduction of Ukrainian-language audio guides, an audio guide was launched at the Museum of National History at Frederiksborg Castle in Denmark, according to the website of the head of state.

"Diplomatic relations between Ukraine and the Kingdom of Denmark are approaching the 30th anniversary. During this period, our countries have implemented many projects in the cultural, humanitarian and environmental sectors. Just a week ago, the Ukrainian-Danish Youth House in Kyiv started its activity, and today we launched the Ukrainian-language audio guide at Frederiksborg Castle, known as the Museum of National History of Denmark," the presidential press service said, citing Zelenska.

As reported, "the Ukrainian audio guide in Denmark became the 15th project implemented by the first lady of Ukraine and the first in the direction of Scandinavia."

The launch of the audio guide became possible due to the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the Embassy of Ukraine in the Kingdom of Denmark, as well as the Museum of National History in Frederiksborg Castle.