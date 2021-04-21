Facts

13:49 21.04.2021

Bundestag to hold hearings in connection with build-up of Russian troops near Ukraine's borders - Ambassador

1 min read
Bundestag to hold hearings in connection with build-up of Russian troops near Ukraine's borders - Ambassador

On Thursday, the Bundestag will hold parliamentary hearings on the movement of Russian troops and the growing danger of escalation in eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk said.

"On April 22, the Bundestag will hold parliamentary hearings on the topic 'Transfer of Russian troops and the growing danger of escalation in eastern Ukraine.' It is important that the German political establishment has taken heed of Ukraine's calls to prevent a new Russian intervention," the ambassador wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

Tags: #hearings #bundestag
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:36 20.03.2021
Shmyhal stresses geopolitical threat of Nord Stream 2 during meeting with President of Bundestag

Shmyhal stresses geopolitical threat of Nord Stream 2 during meeting with President of Bundestag

15:03 18.06.2019
Zelensky says it's worth swapping even a few detainees in Donbas

Zelensky says it's worth swapping even a few detainees in Donbas

14:33 18.06.2019
Ukraine's president and Bundestag head discuss anti-Russia sanctions, rebuilding of Donbas

Ukraine's president and Bundestag head discuss anti-Russia sanctions, rebuilding of Donbas

19:08 01.11.2018
Rada's speaker calls on Merkel to persuade Bundestag to recognize 1932-1933 famine in Ukraine as genocide

Rada's speaker calls on Merkel to persuade Bundestag to recognize 1932-1933 famine in Ukraine as genocide

12:44 15.02.2018
Bundestag counts on German military participation in peacekeeping mission in Donbas

Bundestag counts on German military participation in peacekeeping mission in Donbas

15:24 30.01.2017
Poroshenko, Bundestag president support sanctions until Russia complies with Minsk agreements

Poroshenko, Bundestag president support sanctions until Russia complies with Minsk agreements

10:58 29.05.2015
Bundestag president assures Rada speaker of Germany's support of Ukraine

Bundestag president assures Rada speaker of Germany's support of Ukraine

14:57 16.02.2015
Hroisman to visit Bundestag soon

Hroisman to visit Bundestag soon

15:02 24.01.2013
Chevron to hold public hearings on shale gas in Ukraine early Feb

Chevron to hold public hearings on shale gas in Ukraine early Feb

11:20 17.01.2013
Rada may hold hearings on environmental problems of shale gas production in Ukraine

Rada may hold hearings on environmental problems of shale gas production in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Shmyhal asks Ukrainians to stay at home during May holidays, Easter

Cabinet extends state of emergency until June 30 – Shmyhal

Buses with 'titushki' detained in Kharkiv region, which were sent by pro-Russian political force to hold protest actions

Health Ministry registers AstraZeneca-SKBio vaccine for emergency use

Ukraine registers 12,162 new cases of COVID-19, 429 deaths in past 24 hours

LATEST

Yermak: corrupt oligarchic system resists Zelensky's reforms, but this cannot stop him

Zelenska launches Ukrainian audio guide at Natural History Museum of Denmark

Putin does not touch on subject of Ukraine addressing to Federal Assembly as not relevant for Russians before elections – political scientists

Shmyhal asks Ukrainians to stay at home during May holidays, Easter

Cabinet extends state of emergency until June 30 – Shmyhal

In Ukraine, 60 schools, 30 vocational schools to undergo assessment of digital technologies implementation - Education Ministry

Buses with 'titushki' detained in Kharkiv region, which were sent by pro-Russian political force to hold protest actions

Health Ministry registers AstraZeneca-SKBio vaccine for emergency use

Ukraine joins Executive Council of UN Women for 2022-2024

Zelensky signs law on conscription of reservists during special period

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD