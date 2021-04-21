Bundestag to hold hearings in connection with build-up of Russian troops near Ukraine's borders - Ambassador

On Thursday, the Bundestag will hold parliamentary hearings on the movement of Russian troops and the growing danger of escalation in eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk said.

