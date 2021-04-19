Facts

19:22 19.04.2021

Filatov Institute to resume work on creation of branches in other countries after pandemic – director

2 min read
The Filatov Institute of Eye Diseases and Tissue Therapy of the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine (Odesa), after the end of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, intends to resume work on the creation of branches in other countries, Director of the institute Natalia Pasechnikova has said.

"The demand for ophthalmological medical services is growing all over the world. The lack of highly qualified specialists has created the preconditions for the signing of memorandums on the establishment of branches of the institute in other countries [currently in China and Bulgaria]. Unfortunately, this issue is still difficult due to the pandemic. However, I hope that after humanity cope with the pandemic, we will be able to resume these projects," she said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to Pasechnikova, the institute receives offers of cooperation and participation in global international research.

"We have signed agreements on cooperation with organizations and companies in Israel, Switzerland, Germany, Mexico, India, and Hawaii. We cooperate with Linköping University [Sweden] in the development of an artificial cornea; we participate in a global study conducted by the National Institute of Health [U.S.] in the field of research of hereditary ophthalmological diseases and the development of technologies for their diagnosis," she said.

Tags: #filatov_institute
