Press Conferences

16:49 17.06.2021

Post-COVID rehabilitation should be started even during illness – experts

3 min read

KYIV. June 17 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Post-COVID rehabilitation is necessary for patients even at the time of stay in a medical facility, and 20-40% of patients who have recovered will suffer from post-COVID syndrome, a number of experts voiced this opinion during a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine.

"Out of 100% of people who are sick with COVID-19, some 20% need hospitalization. Some of these patients need hospitalization in intensive care units, as well as mechanical ventilation. Rehabilitation for such patients is necessary even in the intensive care unit, especially for patients with artificial lung ventilation. Rehabilitation is also important for patients who move from the intensive care unit to the hospital," Vadym Kerestey, the head of the rehabilitation department of the Adonis network of medical clinics, said.

At the same time, the expert emphasized that currently in Ukraine, very few rehabilitation measures are carried out in intensive care units, and rehabilitation centers do not cover all needs.

He noted that the majority of patients who had been ill in a mild form also need post-COVID rehabilitation, since patients have impairments from different systems. Patients often have tachycardia, lung problems, reduced ability to work, acute disorders of cerebral circulation, thrombosis, which increases the risk of strokes, disorders of the nervous system.

In addition, the country also has a demand for post-COVID rehabilitation among foreigners, the expert emphasized.

Physical therapy is especially important, he said.

"Physical therapy will accelerate the recovery of patients. Physical therapists teach patients to move, breathe correctly, determine the physical condition and the body's ability to exercise," Kerestey said.

The head of the department of inflammatory eye pathologies and microsurgical treatment of their consequences of the Filatov Institute of Eye Diseases and Tissue Therapy of the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine, Oleksandra Zborovska, in turn, noted that patients after coronavirus also need to undergo rehabilitation with ophthalmologists.

"From the point of view of an ophthalmologist, everyone needs rehabilitation, even those who were not sick, since we were all on isolation, which significantly increased the time of contact with gadgets. There is evidence that an increase in myopia in children is recorded. Therefore, visual hygiene and a dosage visual load regimen are of great importance. Regarding post-COVID rehabilitation, patients come with different complaints and need to be observed by a doctor," she said.

At the same time, Vitaliy Usenko, the medical adviser to Farmak, noted that, according to the latest data, 20-40% of patients who have recovered will suffer from post-COVID syndrome.

"Post-COVID syndrome has been included in the international classifier of diseases. The Ministry of Health of Ukraine has signed an order with a protocol for rehabilitation care for patients with coronavirus disease. It is impossible to implement the protocol with the help of one health system, and it is very good that rehabilitation services appear," he added.

According to Usenko, during post-COVID rehabilitation, drugs that are used in the treatment of COVID-19 can be used, but only as directed by a doctor.

Tags: #rehabilitation #conference #covid
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:32 17.06.2021
International European University organizes scientific conference dedicated to 25th anniversary of Ukrainian Constitution

International European University organizes scientific conference dedicated to 25th anniversary of Ukrainian Constitution

18:25 14.06.2021
Bill No. 2289 regulates import of plant protection products only for research – MP

Bill No. 2289 regulates import of plant protection products only for research – MP

16:02 11.06.2021
Biden, Putin in Geneva to negotiate rules of confrontation between United States, Russia, including Ukraine – political scientists

Biden, Putin in Geneva to negotiate rules of confrontation between United States, Russia, including Ukraine – political scientists

09:20 03.06.2021
Ukreximbank puts up 16 real estate objects for sale through OpenMarket worth UAH 1 bln

Ukreximbank puts up 16 real estate objects for sale through OpenMarket worth UAH 1 bln

15:57 02.06.2021
Ukrainians become more serious about danger of COVID-19, but almost half do not intend to get vaccinated - poll

Ukrainians become more serious about danger of COVID-19, but almost half do not intend to get vaccinated - poll

18:41 01.06.2021
Necessary to create system for prevention of orphan diseases in Ukraine – opinion

Necessary to create system for prevention of orphan diseases in Ukraine – opinion

16:48 28.05.2021
Era of uncertainty starts in Ukraine – political scientist

Era of uncertainty starts in Ukraine – political scientist

19:58 26.05.2021
Poroshenko's defense rejects accusation of delaying familiarization with 'Semochko case' materials

Poroshenko's defense rejects accusation of delaying familiarization with 'Semochko case' materials

19:36 26.05.2021
Poroshenko's attorneys appeal to Bihus.Info editorial office because of targeted info campaign against Ukraine's fifth president

Poroshenko's attorneys appeal to Bihus.Info editorial office because of targeted info campaign against Ukraine's fifth president

16:09 19.05.2021
Over 30% of Ukrainians believe Medvedchuk causing greatest harm to Ukraine – poll

Over 30% of Ukrainians believe Medvedchuk causing greatest harm to Ukraine – poll

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Human rights activists demand exclusion of people considered mistakenly included in sanctions lists by NSDC decision of May 14, 2021

Almost half of Ukrainians use Ukrainian at home – poll

State banks not ready to finance RES generation at feed-in tariff until situation with payments settled

Bill on de-oligarchization being drafted to eliminate Zelensky's rivals in next presidential election – political expert

Zelensky able to become center of power, starts to behave like monarch – political scientists

Almost half of Ukrainians believe that Medvedchuk should receive maximum criminal punishment – UIF poll

Vast majority of Ukrainians oppose sale of land, support referendum – sociologist

Over half of Ukrainians call war of Soviet Union against Nazi Germany 'Great Patriotic War' – poll

More than half of Ukrainians believe that Victory Day should be celebrated on May 9 - poll

Zelensky, Boiko lead rating of candidates for presidential elections – poll

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD