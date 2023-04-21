Facts

12:23 21.04.2023

Filatov Institute receives as humanitarian aid medicines for treatment of intraocular malignant tumor in children

2 min read

The Filatov Institute of Eye Diseases and Tissue Therapy of the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine (Odesa) received melphalan as a humanitarian aid for the treatment of retinoblastoma - intraocular malignant tumors in children.

The clinic told the Interfax-Ukraine agency the drug is used to treat the disease according to the method of combined polychemotherapy developed by the institute's physicians, which involves the injection of the drug directly into the tumor in combination with general polychemotherapy. The use of this method allows saving the eye affected by the tumor and even vision in 80% of cases, including those with stage 3-4 retinoblastoma.

As a drug for intraocular injection, the drug melphalan is used, which is produced by the pharmaceutical company Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited.

"Unfortunately, it has been impossible to buy melphalan for injections in Ukraine lately. The institute has taken active steps to get the medicine," the institute said.

It became possible to receive the medicine thanks to the efforts of the head of the patronage service of the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine, Olha Nykytchenko, Ambassador of Ukraine to South Africa Liubov Abravitova, as well as Senior Executive Director of Aspen Group Stavros Nicolaou with the support of the We Stand with Ukraine charitable foundation.

"The drug was delivered to the Filatov Institute. And literally the next day, the first patient received treatment that allow to saving his sight and life," the clinic said.

Retinoblastoma is a highly malignant intraocular tumor of the retina that develops mainly in children of the first two years of life and accounts for 89.3-98.2% of all intraocular neoplasms in children. The incidence of retinoblastoma in the world is currently one case per 10,000-15,000 newborns.

Due to the asymptomatic course of the disease, the majority (85-86% of children) end up in clinics with an advanced stage of retinoblastoma. Earlier and still in many clinics, the only way to save a child's life was considered to be the removal of the tumor along with the eye.

Treatment of retinoblastoma in Ukraine is carried out in the department of pediatric ophthalmopathology of the Filatov Institute of Eye Diseases and Tissue Therapy. In recent years, the clinic has treated about 300 children with retinoblastoma aged from three months to eight years. One child is given from three to 20 injections, depending on the stage of the disease.

 

 

Tags: #medicine #humanitarian_aid #filatov_institute

MORE ABOUT

17:00 05.04.2023
Ukraine's Health Ministry counts on further cooperation with Canadian Red Cross, URCS

Ukraine's Health Ministry counts on further cooperation with Canadian Red Cross, URCS

17:47 29.03.2023
Kherson region receives humanitarian aid of 200 housing repair kits, fuel briquettes, modular healthcare facility

Kherson region receives humanitarian aid of 200 housing repair kits, fuel briquettes, modular healthcare facility

19:33 16.03.2023
Poltava region receives two buses for immunologists – regional authorities

Poltava region receives two buses for immunologists – regional authorities

20:19 07.03.2023
Hungarian Defense Ministry trains Ukrainian combat medics – media

Hungarian Defense Ministry trains Ukrainian combat medics – media

11:57 07.03.2023
Ukraine receives 5,600 tonnes of energy aid from 30 countries of world – Minister of Energy

Ukraine receives 5,600 tonnes of energy aid from 30 countries of world – Minister of Energy

15:46 07.02.2023
URCS mobile teams provide medical assistance to residents of mountainous districts in Ivano-Frankivsk region

URCS mobile teams provide medical assistance to residents of mountainous districts in Ivano-Frankivsk region

19:30 01.02.2023
URCS opens two psychosocial support centers

URCS opens two psychosocial support centers

18:19 24.01.2023
Ukrainian patients', human rights and veterans' organizations demand legalization of cannabis-based medicines

Ukrainian patients', human rights and veterans' organizations demand legalization of cannabis-based medicines

14:56 10.01.2023
Ukrainian medical institutions receive 1,092 Starlink terminals

Ukrainian medical institutions receive 1,092 Starlink terminals

14:58 25.11.2022
Metinvest provides UAH 4 mln for development of tactical medicine in Ukraine

Metinvest provides UAH 4 mln for development of tactical medicine in Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Enemy uses about 10 Shahed-136 drones at night, eight of which eliminated by Air Defense – General Staff

AFU kills 630 occupiers, one tank, two artillery systems, eight UAVs in past 24 hours – General Staff

Zelenskyy calls on Mexico to support Ukrainian Peace Formula

Zelenskyy: Ukrainians and Europeans won’t understand if there is no invitation for Ukraine to join Alliance at NATO summit in Vilnius

Ukrainian victory to bring new standards of infrastructure security – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Russia intends to keep checkpoint with occupied territories for security reasons – ISW

Enemy uses about 10 Shahed-136 drones at night, eight of which eliminated by Air Defense – General Staff

AFU kills 630 occupiers, one tank, two artillery systems, eight UAVs in past 24 hours – General Staff

Zelenskyy calls on Mexico to support Ukrainian Peace Formula

Zelenskyy: Ramadan-Bayram holiday deserves peace

Austria freezes Russian assets worth nearly EUR2 bln since war in Ukraine began - Finance Minister

Zelenskyy: Ukrainians and Europeans won’t understand if there is no invitation for Ukraine to join Alliance at NATO summit in Vilnius

Direct contacts between Ukrainian cities, and Europe to accelerate process of post-war reconstruction – Yermak

Spain announces new package of military assistance to Ukraine on Friday – Defense Ministry

NATO Secretary General visits Bucha

AD
AD
AD
AD