23.09.2022

Filatov Institute introduces artificial intelligence technologies for diagnosing visual impairment in patients with diabetes

Filatov Institute of Eye Diseases and Tissue Therapy of the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine (Odesa), together with the CheckEye startup, is implementing artificial intelligence technologies for the early diagnosis of visual impairment in patients with diabetes.

The clinic told Interfax-Ukraine that the CheckEye technology, in particular, will make it possible to diagnose diabetic retinopathy at an early stage, which is one of the most common complications in patients with diabetes. It can lead to partial or complete loss of vision.

The CheckEye solution improves the accuracy and availability of diabetic retinopathy diagnostics by using the power of artificial intelligence.

Artificial intelligence, using special algorithms, analyzes the image of the patient's fundus for the presence of symptoms of the disease and promptly informs the doctor about the results of the diagnosis.

Artificial intelligence can correctly diagnose a disease by integrating into a software solution a database with information on the course of the disease, access to which is available to experts from the Filatov Institute. With considerable experience and access to clinical materials, they help to fill the database with a variety of fundus images of patients with diabetic retinopathy at different stages of the disease. Thanks to the received materials, artificial intelligence is able to conduct a comparative analysis between the images of the diseased and healthy eye and provide detailed results to the doctor. Having received the information, the specialist will be able to develop and offer the patient a treatment plan as soon as possible.

Diabetic retinopathy is a diabetic retinal disease that is completely controlled in the early stages. It is one of the most severe complications of diabetes. It manifests itself in the form of diabetic microangiopathy affecting the vessels of the retina of the eyeball, observed in 90% of patients with diabetes mellitus. It most often develops with a long course of diabetes mellitus. Complete loss of vision in patients with diabetes occurs 25 times more often than among people who do not suffer from this disease.

Amid war and increased levels of stress among the population, a significant increase in the number of cases of diabetes can be expected in the coming years – up to 25%, which makes the introduction of CheckEye technology even more important.

