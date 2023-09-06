Facts

09:04 06.09.2023

Kolo Charity Foundation provides vehicles for two social projects of Filatov Institute

2 min read

The Kolo Charity Foundation has provided vehicles for two social projects being implemented by the Institute of Eye Diseases and Tissue Therapy named after V.P. Filatov of the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine (Odesa).

As the institute told Interfax-Ukraine, the Foundation provided transport for the implementation of the Save Your Vision project, within the framework of which a team of ophthalmologists from the institute travels weekly to the region's settlements to examine patients directly in their places of residence. This helps to detect eye diseases in time, which, without timely ophthalmic care, can lead to disability and even blindness.

The second project, the further implementation of which became possible thanks to the provided vehicles, is "I Want to See." The project has been running for about 15 years, within its framework, the Institute's specialists regularly visit the departments for nursing premature maternity hospitals and examine premature newborns to detect retinopathy of prematurity. This is a serious eye disease, based on the immaturity of the eye structures, in particular, the retina, at the time of the premature birth of a child. Timely diagnosis and highly qualified assistance provided can save children from irreversible blindness.

"For both teams, the lack of appropriate vehicles was a huge problem. The Save Your Vision project team drove out in a twenty-year-old Gazel vehicle with completely unacceptable conditions for transporting ophthalmological equipment. The doctors of the I Want to See project used their own transport, and cars rented by philanthropists, and even, public transport in Odesa. Today, the problems of mobile teams have been resolved thanks to the Kolo Charity Foundation," the institute said.

"Doctors and patients of the Filatov Institute sincerely thank the Kolo Charity Foundation, its director Olena Kryvenko, the Foundation's volunteer Maria Kotvitska and General Producer of Ukrainian Fashion Week, volunteer Volodymyr Nechiporuk for the assistance provided," the institute said.

