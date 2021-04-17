Facts

12:55 17.04.2021

Ukraine can become EU member if fulfills Association Agreement, reform program - Brussels

2 min read
Ukraine can become EU member if fulfills Association Agreement, reform program - Brussels

Ukraine, as a European country, has the right to become a member of the EU, but must first fulfill the Association Agreement and the reform program, a high-ranking European official has said.

"We are linked with Ukraine by the Association Agreement signed in 2014, including the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA) Agreement, and now we must do everything possible to make it a success story," he said, announcing the participation of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in a videoconference of EU foreign ministers.

He noted that this agreement has a huge potential in terms of the economy and social development of Ukraine, while Brussels and Kyiv should focus their efforts on its implementation.

"Ukraine is a European country and in this capacity it can become a member of the EU," he told journalists.

"But this is not what is on the agenda right now. Today we are talking about the implementation of the Association Agreement, about holding reforms, about things that usually precede the process of joining the union," the official said.

He said that on Monday Kuleba will join the video meeting of the foreign ministers of the EU countries and will talk with them for about an hour.

"The Ukrainian army has been constantly on alert for seven years, Ukraine spends 6% of its GDP on defense, which it more needs on other budget items," the official stressed.

In his opinion, Ukraine will be able to move forward, overcoming the conflict in the east of the country and actively pursuing reforms. At the same time, the EU is ready to provide financial and economic support to Kyiv.

"We will continue to do this, because we see this as the only possible way to ensure that Ukraine is a truly independent, sovereign country," the EU official said.

Tags: #eu #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:35 17.04.2021
Some 14,984 new cases of COVID-19 recorded, 9,736 people recover per day in Ukraine - Stepanov

Some 14,984 new cases of COVID-19 recorded, 9,736 people recover per day in Ukraine - Stepanov

09:35 16.04.2021
COVID-19 cases again growing in Ukraine, 17,479 new cases reported in past day

COVID-19 cases again growing in Ukraine, 17,479 new cases reported in past day

11:10 15.04.2021
Ankara remains neutral on issue of relations between Moscow, Kyiv – Cavusoglu

Ankara remains neutral on issue of relations between Moscow, Kyiv – Cavusoglu

10:41 15.04.2021
All NATO members concerned about Russian forces buildup near Ukraine, demand de-escalation – Blinken

All NATO members concerned about Russian forces buildup near Ukraine, demand de-escalation – Blinken

10:14 15.04.2021
Third stage of trials of new Israeli vaccine may be conducted in Ukraine - Ambassador Korniychuk

Third stage of trials of new Israeli vaccine may be conducted in Ukraine - Ambassador Korniychuk

09:43 15.04.2021
NATO calls on Russia to immediately stop escalation, end its practice of aggressive provocations against Ukraine

NATO calls on Russia to immediately stop escalation, end its practice of aggressive provocations against Ukraine

15:39 14.04.2021
Ukraine, Azerbaijan considering possibility of launching direct flights Ganja-Odesa

Ukraine, Azerbaijan considering possibility of launching direct flights Ganja-Odesa

14:31 14.04.2021
Ukraine intends to agree with Sweden on development cooperation

Ukraine intends to agree with Sweden on development cooperation

09:18 14.04.2021
COVID-19 mortality tops 38,000 in Ukraine

COVID-19 mortality tops 38,000 in Ukraine

15:53 13.04.2021
NATO's support to Ukraine demonstrated not only in words but also in deeds – Stoltenberg

NATO's support to Ukraine demonstrated not only in words but also in deeds – Stoltenberg

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Deputy Foreign Minister Yenin: Kyiv working on response to Moscow due to provocation against Ukraine's consul in St. Petersburg

Writer and public person Volodymyr Yavorivsky dies

Foreign Ministry calls detention of Ukrainian consul in St. Petersburg provocation, to respond to it in near future

Some 14,984 new cases of COVID-19 recorded, 9,736 people recover per day in Ukraine - Stepanov

Ukrainian diplomat detained while acquiring secret information in St. Petersburg - FSB

LATEST

Deputy Foreign Minister Yenin: Kyiv working on response to Moscow due to provocation against Ukraine's consul in St. Petersburg

Writer and public person Volodymyr Yavorivsky dies

Foreign Ministry calls detention of Ukrainian consul in St. Petersburg provocation, to respond to it in near future

Ukrainian diplomat detained while acquiring secret information in St. Petersburg - FSB

Adonis medical group plans to open four branches in 2021

If Russia acts recklessly or aggressively, there will be consequences – U.S. Charge d'Affaires

Merkel, Macron, Zelensky urge Russia to withdraw troops from border with Ukraine – statement

Zelensky: we offer France to sign declaration of support for Ukraine's accession to EU

Zelensky supports Biden's intention to meet with Putin

Zelensky: we approaching regular meeting of Normandy Four leaders, advisers' meeting scheduled on April 19

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD