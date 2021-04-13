Facts

17:45 13.04.2021

German environmentalists file lawsuit against decision to restore construction of Nord Stream 2 in German waters - Ukrainian ambassador

1 min read
German environmentalists file lawsuit against decision to restore construction of Nord Stream 2 in German waters - Ukrainian ambassador

German environmental organizations have filed a lawsuit against the decision of the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency to restore the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in German waters, Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk said.

"German environmentalists have filed a lawsuit against the decision of the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency which appealed the permission to continue construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in German waters," Ambassador Melnyk wrote on his Twitter page.

As reported, the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency of Germany rejected the environmentalists' demand to revoke the permit for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Tags: #nord_stream_2 #ambassador #germany
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:07 09.04.2021
If Nord Stream 2 completed, Ukraine to be irreparably weakened – Reznikov

If Nord Stream 2 completed, Ukraine to be irreparably weakened – Reznikov

11:13 06.04.2021
Ukraine's Embassy in Latvia announces campaign by pro-Russian forces to discredit Ukrainian Ambassador and Embassy

Ukraine's Embassy in Latvia announces campaign by pro-Russian forces to discredit Ukrainian Ambassador and Embassy

11:41 02.04.2021
Canada's Ambassador notes importance of establishing civilian control over Ukrainian Armed Forces - meeting with President's Office dpty head

Canada's Ambassador notes importance of establishing civilian control over Ukrainian Armed Forces - meeting with President's Office dpty head

13:44 26.03.2021
MFA introduces title of Honorary Ambassador of Ukraine

MFA introduces title of Honorary Ambassador of Ukraine

20:37 18.03.2021
U.S. Dept. of State calls on cos to stop participating in Nord Stream 2 project, warns of sanctions

U.S. Dept. of State calls on cos to stop participating in Nord Stream 2 project, warns of sanctions

15:39 08.03.2021
It is time to deepen political association, economic integration of EU with Eastern Partnership countries – Tochytskyi

It is time to deepen political association, economic integration of EU with Eastern Partnership countries – Tochytskyi

13:15 08.03.2021
Ukrainian MFA reacts to desecration of Stepan Bandera's grave in Munich

Ukrainian MFA reacts to desecration of Stepan Bandera's grave in Munich

12:54 03.03.2021
ZELENSKY: CONSTRUCTION OF NORD STREAM-2 PIPELINE BYPASSING UKRAINE IS QUESTION NOT ONLY OF ECONOMY, BUT ALSO ENERGY SECURITY OF ENTIRE EUROPE

ZELENSKY: CONSTRUCTION OF NORD STREAM-2 PIPELINE BYPASSING UKRAINE IS QUESTION NOT ONLY OF ECONOMY, BUT ALSO ENERGY SECURITY OF ENTIRE EUROPE

11:29 03.03.2021
Covishield and Oxford-AstraZeneca AZD1222 COVID-19 vaccines identical – UK Ambassador

Covishield and Oxford-AstraZeneca AZD1222 COVID-19 vaccines identical – UK Ambassador

18:46 25.02.2021
Zelensky signs decree on appointment of Markarova as Ukraine's Ambassador to U.S.

Zelensky signs decree on appointment of Markarova as Ukraine's Ambassador to U.S.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

U.S. Secretary of State pledges support for Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration in face of ongoing Russian aggression

Zelensky to visit France on Friday - Le Figaro

Kuleba urges Western countries to not allow Russia to shatter Ukrainian democracy, sovereignty

Commission on manmade disaster, emergency response introduces 'red' level of epidemic danger in Poltava region from April 15 – Nemchinov

Zelensky submits bill on liquidation of Kyiv's District Administrative Court to Rada

LATEST

U.S. Secretary of State pledges support for Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration in face of ongoing Russian aggression

Zelensky to visit France on Friday - Le Figaro

NATO's support to Ukraine demonstrated not only in words but also in deeds – Stoltenberg

Kuleba urges Western countries to not allow Russia to shatter Ukrainian democracy, sovereignty

Commission on manmade disaster, emergency response introduces 'red' level of epidemic danger in Poltava region from April 15 – Nemchinov

Zelensky submits bill on liquidation of Kyiv's District Administrative Court to Rada

Kuleba believes NATO to keep its promise on Ukraine's membership of Alliance

Russia must stop building up troops on border with Ukraine – NATO Secretary General

G7 Foreign Ministers, EU High Representative call on Russia to stop provocations, they support Ukraine – statement

Ukrainian delegation in UAE discusses possibility of supplying 5 mln doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD