German environmentalists file lawsuit against decision to restore construction of Nord Stream 2 in German waters - Ukrainian ambassador

German environmental organizations have filed a lawsuit against the decision of the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency to restore the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in German waters, Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk said.

"German environmentalists have filed a lawsuit against the decision of the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency which appealed the permission to continue construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in German waters," Ambassador Melnyk wrote on his Twitter page.

As reported, the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency of Germany rejected the environmentalists' demand to revoke the permit for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.