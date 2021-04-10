United States consults with allies on Russia's actions near Ukraine's borders – White House

The United States is consulting with partners and allies in the region about the current situation around Ukraine, including the movement of Russian troops near the country's borders, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"The White House said it was engaged in discussions with NATO allies about growing tensions in Ukraine amid Russia’s military buildup near the order," Psaki said at the briefing.

"We also communicate a lot with the Russian side at many levels," she said.

In addition, Psaki raised the issue of Washington's impending response to a number of alleged actions by Russia, which the United States regards as destructive. She recalled that the United States, in response to the unfriendly actions of Russia, will resort to a number of both explicit and covert measures.

Bloomberg previously reported that the U.S. administration, having completed a review of the actions of the Russian Federation, is now preparing countermeasures. According to the agency, it could be about sanctions and the expulsion of "intelligence officers working under diplomatic cover."

Bloomberg said that it is possible that the sanctions will affect people close to the Russian leadership, as well as structures that, according to the United States, are related to attempts to interfere in the U.S. elections.