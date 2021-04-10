Commission on manmade disaster, emergency response cancels 'red' level of epidemic danger in Zakarpattia region from April 11, it switches to 'yellow' zone

The State Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response at an extraordinary meeting on Saturday took the Zakarpattia region out of the "red" zone of epidemic danger, Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Oleh Nemchinov said.

"Based on the results, the state commission decided to cancel the 'red' level of the epidemic danger of the spread of COVID-19 in Zakarpattia region from 00:00 on April 11, 2021, and apply restrictive anti-epidemic measures on the territory of Zakarpattia region, provided for the 'yellow' level of epidemic danger," Nemchinov said on the Telegram channel.