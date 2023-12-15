Facts

Seven of 26 victims of grenade explosion in Zakarpattia village in serious condition, incl bomber - PGO

Seven of the 26 injured as a result of the explosion of grenades in the premises of Keretskovsky village council of Zakarpattia region are in serious condition, the deputy who detonated the grenades is also placed in intensive care, the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) informs.

"Under the procedural guidance of Zakarpattia Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pretrial investigation has been launched into the detonation of grenades in the administrative premises of Keretskovsky village council of Khust district. The event is qualified as a terrorist act and illegal handling of ammunition (Part 2 of Article 258, Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the PGO said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

According to preliminary data, on December 15, 2023, at about 12:00, the issue of adopting the budget for 2024 was discussed at the session of the village council.

"During the meeting, one of the deputies entered the hall and detonated three grenades. Currently, 26 victims are known. All were hospitalized with injuries of varying severity, seven of them in serious condition," the message says.

The prosecutor's office informs: "The bomber is also in the intensive care unit of the medical institution."

The circumstances of the incident are being established, and priority investigative actions are continuing.

The leadership of Zakarpattia regional and Khust district prosecutor's offices is working on site. All relevant services, police, explosives experts are involved.

The pretrial investigation is carried out by the investigative bodies of the police and the SBU Department in Zakarpattia region.

 

