Facts

12:02 29.06.2022

Some 4,731 people killed due to full-scale Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, but real figures are much higher – UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission

2 min read
As a result of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine, 4,731 people were killed, but the real figures are much higher, according to a report prepared by the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine on the human rights situation in Ukraine in the context of the armed attack of the Russian Federation, which began on February 24, 2022.

Matilda Bogner, head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, said at the presentation of the report in Kyiv on Wednesday that as of today, they have recorded more than 10,000 victims, among them 4,731 people died, namely 1,812 men, 1,225 women, 134 girls and 155 boys, as well as 41 children and 1,364 adults, whose gender has not been determined yet. But according to her, the real figures are much higher.

According to her, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine recorded damage or destruction of 202 medical institutions and 272 educational institutions across the country, although the real figures are higher.

The report covers the period from February 24 to May 15. The data are based on information obtained as a result of 11 field visits, visits to three places of detention, 517 interviews with victims and witnesses of human rights violations, as well as other sources of information.

