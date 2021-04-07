Yermak: Center for countering disinformation needs support, interaction with journalists, society

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said that the Center for Countering Disinformation is committed to cooperating not only with authorities and international partners, but also with representatives of the media and civil society for effective work in the field of protecting national security, the website of the head of state reported.

"Without support and interaction with the journalistic community, without interaction with civil society, it is very difficult to effectively combat disinformation, since they quickly find hidden information and promptly respond to information challenges," Yermak said during an online meeting with media experts and representatives civil society at the presentation of the Center for Countering Disinformation.

The Head of the President's Office said that "The Center for Countering Disinformation will unite all state institutions whose work is related to the fight against disinformation."

On Tuesday, Yermak, at a meeting with the ambassadors of the G7, Finland, Israel, as well as the heads of the EU and NATO Delegations to Ukraine, presented the work of the Center for Countering Disinformation and discussed the possibilities of cooperation in the area of information security.

During the presentation of the center for countering disinformation, Yermak introduced head of the center Polina Lysenko, who spoke about the tasks of the body under her control, its structure and demonstrated how the disinformation monitoring system would work.