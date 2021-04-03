SBU unveils scheme of money misappropriation from Ukrainian investors through fake intl broker

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has locked an illegal scheme organized by a Russian holding, in which offenders illegally appropriated tens of millions of hryvnias from Ukrainian investors through the fake international broker Just2Trade, the SBU press service reported on Friday, April 2.

Intelligence case officers established that the transaction was organized by a citizen of the Russian Federation with the participation of Ukrainian citizens.

"The businessmen offered services to investors in the stock market on a specially created website. It is documented that the companies that created "the financial product" did not receive any licenses and permits from the National Securities and Stock Market Commission," the press service said.

The offenders used specialized software to simulate the broadcast of electronic trading on international exchanges.

"They created "personal accounts" for clients, in which they demonstrated a constant growth of shares in price and offered to boost investments. After the investor decided to get his money, the businessmen blocked communication with the "client," the SBU said.

During the authorized searches, law enforcement officers seized data storage media and papers confirming the illegal activities of the offenders and proving work on the aggressor country.

The pretrial investigation is under way.