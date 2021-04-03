Facts

14:07 03.04.2021

Over 100 customs employees with 17 customs heads suspended from performing duties – State Customs Service

More than 100 employees of regional departments of the State Customs Service of Ukraine, including 17 heads of customs offices and customs posts were suspended from their duties after a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine, the press service of the State Customs Service has reported.

"Now, in addition to personal sanctions against a circle of persons whose activities are associated with smuggling, measures are being taken against customs officials who may be involved in corrupt practices. As of today, the employees have been suspended from their duties in the following territorial bodies: 22 employees in the Odesa customs office; 23 in the Zakarpattia office; 8 in Kyivska office; 23 in the Volyn office; 46 in the Halytska office; and 3 in the Bukovyna office," the State Customs Service said in a report on Friday evening, April 2.

As reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said after a meeting of the NSDC that dozens of officers of regional departments of the State Customs Service of Ukraine have been suspended from work.

"Dozens of customs officials have been suspended from work. And we are also preparing legislative changes, which will result in the criminalization of inaccurate customs declaration," the president said.

He said the reason for the decision is the losses incurred by the Ukrainian budget due to the ineffective work of customs.

"According to experts, losses due to smuggling reach UAH 300 billion, which the state budget lost. More than UAH 100 billion of them [were lost] due to the ineffective work of customs," the head of state said.

He said that Ukraine will continue fighting very hard against smuggling, as it is "economic terrorism."

Tags: #nsdc #state_customs_service
