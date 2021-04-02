Biden affirms U.S. unshakable support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity in face of ongoing Russian aggression – White House

U.S. President Joe Biden, in a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday evening, reaffirmed the United States' unshakable support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of ongoing Russian aggression, the White House reports.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today to President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine. President Biden affirmed the United States' unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia's ongoing aggression in Donbas and Crimea," the White House said in a press release on its website.

In addition, Biden, in a telephone conversation with Zelensky, assured him of support for the fight against corruption and the implementation of reforms.

"He emphasized his administration's commitment to revitalize our strategic partnership in support of President Zelensky's plan to tackle corruption and implement a reform agenda based on our shared democratic values that delivers justice, security, and prosperity to the people of Ukraine. The leaders agreed these reforms are central to Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations," said in a press release on the website of the White House.

Biden and Zelensky also discussed the importance of close United States-Ukraine cooperation to contain coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and strengthen democracy in the region.