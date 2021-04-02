Polina Lysenko appointed head of Center for Countering Disinformation – decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Polina Lysenko as Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation by decree, the presidential press service said.

Relevant decree No. 137/2021 was released on the website of the head of state on April 2.

"To appoint Lysenko Polina Oleksandrivna as Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation," Zelensky said.

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak told Interfax-Ukraine, "the center's tasks are to analyze hybrid information threats and coordinate the efforts of all public agencies and civil society representatives to counter disinformation and enemy propaganda."

He also said that "the center will closely cooperate with Ukraine's international partners, and, first of all, NATO countries that already have such experience."