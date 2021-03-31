Facts

12:59 31.03.2021

U.S. CDA: Ukraine needs more transparency, less corruption

2 min read
U.S. CDA: Ukraine needs more transparency, less corruption

Ukraine needs more transparency and an improved business climate to move towards membership in European and Euro-Atlantic institutions, U.S. Charge d'Affaires in Ukraine Kristina Kvien has said.

"To help Ukraine move towards membership in European and Euro-Atlantic institutions, Ukraine needs more transparency, less corruption, and a better business environment. Ukraine's commitments under IMF, World Bank and EU financial assistance programs provide valuable roadmaps to follow. Changes in these areas will help Ukraine become the modern, Western country the Ukrainian people aspire to," Kvien said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

When asked what the expectations of the United States from Ukraine in terms of reforms are, she pointed out that in fact such a wording is not appropriate, since the United States is working with Ukraine to help it build an economy for its own needs, so that it works for the benefit of the Ukrainian people and could realize their own aspirations.

"This is a win-win situation. Because a prosperous, secure, peaceful and democratic Ukraine will strengthen Europe and be a strong U. S. partner," Kvien stressed.

At the same time, the U.S. Charge d'Affaires noted that one of the achievements is the land reform, which is expected to be implemented this summer, creating for the first time a land market that will help unleash Ukraine's huge agricultural potential.

"Parliament is also looking at a draft law right now that will ensure transparency in the future land market and provide financial assistance to Ukrainian farmers. That would be a important achievement on top of what has already been done in land reform," she said.

Kvien noted that decentralization is another key reform, as local governments, for the first time, have been given the authority to allocate budgets in line with local priorities.

"Decentralization is another key reform—because for the first time local governments have the power to allocate budgets in line with local priorities. And a success that is on the way, it seems, is passage of a package of privatization bills. If it passes, it will lead to a more transparent and fair privatization process for state-owned firms, which could create a wave of foreign investment, help modernize these firms, and employ thousands of Ukrainians. These are all important achievements on the economic front," she said.

Tags: #usa
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:44 31.03.2021
New U.S. administration examining ways to expand support for Ukraine, but practice of state guarantees suspended now – U.S. Embassy counselor

New U.S. administration examining ways to expand support for Ukraine, but practice of state guarantees suspended now – U.S. Embassy counselor

14:40 31.03.2021
Ukraine will be a high priority for the administration and there’s no doubt that a call between President Biden and President Zelenskyy will happen - CDA Kristina Kvien

Ukraine will be a high priority for the administration and there’s no doubt that a call between President Biden and President Zelenskyy will happen - CDA Kristina Kvien

14:26 31.03.2021
U.S. Embassy notes importance of Ukraine's transparent selection of new judicial body members

U.S. Embassy notes importance of Ukraine's transparent selection of new judicial body members

15:22 22.03.2021
Arakhamia hopes for continued support of Ukraine from U.S. Congress

Arakhamia hopes for continued support of Ukraine from U.S. Congress

15:51 20.03.2021
Foreign Ministry denies crisis of confidence between United States, Ukraine

Foreign Ministry denies crisis of confidence between United States, Ukraine

20:37 18.03.2021
U.S. Dept. of State calls on cos to stop participating in Nord Stream 2 project, warns of sanctions

U.S. Dept. of State calls on cos to stop participating in Nord Stream 2 project, warns of sanctions

19:15 18.03.2021
Russian Kilimnik, together with Ukrainian MP Derkach, tried to damage U.S. ties to Ukraine – Embassy

Russian Kilimnik, together with Ukrainian MP Derkach, tried to damage U.S. ties to Ukraine – Embassy

13:18 16.03.2021
United States calls on Russia to immediately end occupation of Crimea, release all Ukrainian prisoners

United States calls on Russia to immediately end occupation of Crimea, release all Ukrainian prisoners

17:28 10.03.2021
Markarova points to need to strengthen sanctions against Russia, political cooperation between Ukraine, United States based on bipartisan support

Markarova points to need to strengthen sanctions against Russia, political cooperation between Ukraine, United States based on bipartisan support

16:50 10.03.2021
Experts, politicians, diplomats from United States, Ukraine present 12 points to strengthen strategic partnership between two states

Experts, politicians, diplomats from United States, Ukraine present 12 points to strengthen strategic partnership between two states

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky declares over UAH 22.7 mln of family income over 2020

Hundreds of merchants become victims of fraud organized by criminals from jail – SBU

Kyiv imposes tougher lockdown measures until April 16 – Klitschko

Kyiv to close schools, kindergartens, all public transport, including metro, to operate on special passes from April 5 to April 16 – mayor

In Kyiv, 1,100 new cases of COVID-19 detected per day, 80% beds occupied - Klitschko

LATEST

Zelensky declares over UAH 22.7 mln of family income over 2020

Navalny goes on hunger strike in penal colony

Zelensky awaits Estonian President at celebration of Ukraine's independence, Crimean Platform summit

Ukraine expects delivery of 4.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines in April-May – Stepanov

Hundreds of merchants become victims of fraud organized by criminals from jail – SBU

Cabinet approves updated composition of Council for State Support of Cinematography

Kyiv imposes tougher lockdown measures until April 16 – Klitschko

Kyiv to close schools, kindergartens, all public transport, including metro, to operate on special passes from April 5 to April 16 – mayor

Spanish PM to visit Ukraine - Dpty FM

Poltava intends to hold a road show of regional business in Israel - a meeting of the ambassador with the mayor

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD