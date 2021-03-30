Facts

14:16 30.03.2021

Rada demands Russia immediately stop hostilities in Donbas – statement

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine demands from Russia to immediately cease hostilities in Donbas and to adhere to the ceasefire.

Some 308 MPs voted for the statement [Resolution No. 5312] due to the escalation of the Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict.

The Verkhovna Rada "demands that the Russian Federation immediately stop hostilities and unswervingly observe the ceasefire, completely fulfill its international obligations and withdraw its army, occupation forces, and armed formations from Ukraine, which it leads, provides and finances."

The MPs called on "the parliaments of foreign states and international parliamentary organizations to condemn the aggressive policy of the Russian Federation towards Ukraine, including the latest wave of escalation in the conflict area."

The parliamentarians also call on the world community to continue and strengthen international political and economic pressure on Russia in order to end the aggression, withdraw foreign troops and weapons from the territory of Ukraine, and fully restore the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within internationally recognized borders.

"The current escalation in Donbas testifies to the continued impudent disregard by the Russian Federation of its obligations to resolve the conflict peacefully, including the Minsk agreements and agreements reached within the Normandy format [...] Russia's actions today are actually aimed at destroying all efforts to end the conflict and peaceful reintegration of the occupied Ukrainian territories," the MPs said in the statement.

The parliamentarians also urged international organizations and international jurisdictional institutions to take all necessary measures to investigate cases of serious violations of international law during the Russian armed aggression against Ukraine, including the crimes of aggression, war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the Russian armed formations.

The MPs also are concerned about the planned joint Belarusian-Russian Zapad-2021 (West-2021) strategic command-staff exercises in Belarus in September, the theater of which will cover, among other things, the territories bordering with Ukraine.

"These exercises pose a danger to Ukraine and are perceived by Ukraine as a threat to the escalation of the international armed conflict that continues between the Russian Federation and Ukraine," the MPs said in the statement.

According to a correspondent of Interfax-Ukraine, before the adoption of the statement, the MPs heard information from Commander-in-Chief of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Ruslan Khomchak.

