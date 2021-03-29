Facts

18:49 29.03.2021

Arestovych: possible discussion of escalation in Donbas between Merkel, Macron, Putin without Zelensky's presence not to make Ukraine weaker

Spokesperson of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on resolving the situation in Donbas Oleksiy Arestovych said the possible discussion of the escalation in Donbas by three leaders of the Normandy Four Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Putin without the presence of Volodymyr Zelensky will not make Ukraine weaker.

"I do not see a big problem in the fact that someone, without someone, is discussing. These are issues of their relationship. If Ukraine is the issue of their relationship, then we cannot forbid them. This is a false move. When they say that discussions about Ukraine without the presence of Ukraine are an attempt to humiliate our country or the Ukrainian government, then these are all Russian clichés that Russia throws here in order to try to present Ukraine as weak. It is necessary to pay attention to the fact that we also often contact Germany, France or the United States without the participation of Russia, we discuss it without its presence. But this does not mean that Russia is humiliated by this," Arestovych told Interfax-Ukraine.

He also said "the issue of escalation in Donbas has been discussed at the level of political advisers to the Normandy Four between Ukraine, France and Germany since last Friday, March 26, without the participation of a Russian representative."

As reported, on the morning of March 29, press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov announced the continuation of agreeing on the timing of the upcoming video conference between the presidents of Germany, France and Russia, but without the participation of the President of Ukraine, while the sides planned to discuss the military aggravation of the situation in Donbas.

