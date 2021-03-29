PrivatBank ex-official put on wanted list – SAPO

Former head of PrivatBank's board Oleksandr Dubilet has been put on the wanted list under a criminal investigation into embezzlement of financial institution's funds, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) said.

"The former head of PrivatBank's board has been put on the wanted list as part of the investigation," the SAPO told Interfax-Ukraine.

The prosecutor's office said he has been wanted since March 26, 2021.

As reported, on February 23, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova notified on the reconciliation of the suspicion of three former officials of PrivatBank of embezzlement of other people's property through abuse of office, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, on an especially large scale, and in an official forgery, which led to UAH 136 million embezzlement.

It was about former head of the bank's board Dubilet, former first deputy head Volodymyr Yatsenko and first deputy head of the board of Ingosstrakh (Dnipro) Olena Bychykhina.

On February 25, former first deputy head of PrivatBank's board Yatsenko was released on bail of UAH 52 million, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) told Interfax-Ukraine.