18:43 15.01.2020

Government calculates Ukraine's population, electronic census info to be released next week

Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Dmytro Dubilet has said government intends to release electronic census data next week.

"We actually determined the number of people in Ukraine. We used several methods. All of them gave approximately the same result. Next week, I hope we can share these data," Dubilet said in Kyiv on Wednesday.

He said, according to estimates, the error of the methods used is lower than that of the traditional census. According to the minister, the government is still discussing whether a traditional population census should be carried out in 2020.

"My personal opinion is that there is no need to conduct a traditional census," he said.

Завантаження...
