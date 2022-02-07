Dubilet denies filing lawsuit against him by TAS group for violation of intellectual property rights during creation of Fintech Farm

Former top manager of PrivatBank (Kyiv) and co-founder of monobank Dmytro Dubilet denied the information that he was being sued by the TAS group or monobank for violation of intellectual property rights during the creation of his new Fintech Farm company.

"It is not the company that has the rights, but private individual Liudmyla Shmalchenko who is threatening with the court. She is a former shareholder of Fintech Bend. Of course, no one from Fintech Bend or Universal Bank authorized her to do these actions. Another funny detail. In the paid news they wrote about a full-fledged trial, but instead it turned out that Shmalchenko plans to simply file a complaint with the British police," he wrote on Telegram on Monday.

Dubilet added that he would be happy to talk with Shmalchenko to try to find a common language outside the court. However, in his opinion, if the trial does take place, he can easily win it.