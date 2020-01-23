Population of Ukraine totals 37.289 mln people – e-census data

According to the data of the electronic census, population of Ukraine totals 37.289 million, minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Dmytro Dubilet reported.

"Ukraine amounts 37.289 million people," Dubilet said at a press conference in Kyiv on Thursday.

Estimates of the amount of the present population are as of December 1, 2019. The assessment does not cover the uncontrolled territories of Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The margin of error does not exceed 2.86%.