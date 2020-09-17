Sport

18:44 17.09.2020

Smartass sports club network to expand to three facilities in Ukraine by franchising

The Smartass sports club intends to expand its network to three facilities in Ukraine by opening franchising clubs in Kyiv and Lviv, said Smartass founder Dmytro Dubilet.

"We have signed the first two Smartass franchise agreements in Kyiv and Lviv. In Lviv, we will open in the KIVSH creative space founded by Andriy Gavryliv... Oleksandr Kucherov became our partner in Kyiv", Dubilet wrote on Facebook.

Kucherov is also the content director of the ReFace app, the businessman added.

The first Smartass club was opened in Kyiv (Zhylianska Street) in 2019. According to media reports, project investments amounted to nearly $ 1 million.

Dubilet announced the start of franchise sales in July 2020. According to him, the lump-sum contribution is $ 40,000. At the same time, the launch of the facility requires $ 200,000 or more. The project payback period is 1.5-2.5 years.

Tags: #smartass #dubilet
