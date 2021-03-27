Ukraine hopes India to reconsider decision to restrict export of COVID-19 vaccine – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky hopes that the Indian government will reconsider its decision to restrict the export of vaccines against coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, the press service of the head of state said.

"However, it should be understood that the public statements of certain Ukrainian politicians do not contribute to the positive solution to this issue, but on the contrary strongly hinder. They launched a large-scale and dirty campaign to discredit both the vaccine itself and the vaccination process as a whole," Zelensky said.

The President of Ukraine noted that politicians have lost their heads in pursuit of rapid popularity, and they are indifferent to the fact that Ukrainians can die from their negative statements about the vaccine.

"I urge these politicians: choose very carefully the words you are about to say. Therefore, you will certainly have to answer for each of these words. Both under the law of Ukraine and under God. What is the bigger argument for you – decide for yourself," Zelensky said.