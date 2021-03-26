Rights of Ukrainians to their land to be restored after de-occupation of Crimea - Kuleba

After de-occupation of Crimea, the rights to land of Ukrainian citizens living there will be restored, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs immediately made a statement about this invalid decree of the Russian president. It is a continuation of the policy of oppression and displacement of Ukrainian citizens from the occupied peninsula with the parallel - let's be frank - russification of Crimea," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said at an online briefing on Friday.

He said that all such attempts of displacement are "knowingly failures".

"Whatever Russia does, Crimea will return anyway, and all the acts that were adopted by the Russian Federation during the years of occupation will simply disappear in history. The rights of legal owners to land plots will certainly be restored after the restoration of our state's sovereignty in Crimea," Kuleba said.

According to him, now it is very important that the owners of land plots keep all documents that confirm their ownership, and any documents that the Russian Federation will impose on them in return.

In addition, Kuleba said that the issue of depriving Ukrainians of ownership of land in Crimea has been added to the list of issues that will be in the focus of attention of the Crimean Platform.

"There is no one-step solution to this problem, but a solution will be found and all rights will be renewed," he said.

The decree of the President of Russia stating that most of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol were added to the list of border territories of the Russian Federation, where foreign citizens are prohibited from owning land, entered into force on March 20, 2021, a year after its adoption.