Shmyhal extends to Pope Francis Zelensky's invitation to visit Ukraine on occasion of 30th anniversary of Independence

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal extended to Pope Francis an invitation from President Volodymyr Zelensky to pay a visit to Ukraine on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Independence.

"The Prime Minister conveyed to His Holiness Pope Francis the invitation of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky to visit Ukraine on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Independence," the governmental press service said, following an audience of Pope Francis with Shmyhal.

It is noted that during the meeting, the sides discussed issues of humanitarian assistance and the development of bilateral cooperation, in particular, cooperation with the pediatric Hospital of the Infant Jesus.

As reported, Pope Francis received Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal for a private audience at the Apostolic Palace of the Vatican.