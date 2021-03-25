Facts

20:27 25.03.2021

Shmyhal extends to Pope Francis Zelensky's invitation to visit Ukraine on occasion of 30th anniversary of Independence

1 min read
Shmyhal extends to Pope Francis Zelensky's invitation to visit Ukraine on occasion of 30th anniversary of Independence

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal extended to Pope Francis an invitation from President Volodymyr Zelensky to pay a visit to Ukraine on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Independence.

"The Prime Minister conveyed to His Holiness Pope Francis the invitation of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky to visit Ukraine on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Independence," the governmental press service said, following an audience of Pope Francis with Shmyhal.

It is noted that during the meeting, the sides discussed issues of humanitarian assistance and the development of bilateral cooperation, in particular, cooperation with the pediatric Hospital of the Infant Jesus.

As reported, Pope Francis received Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal for a private audience at the Apostolic Palace of the Vatican.

Tags: #pope_francis #shmyhal
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:06 25.03.2021
Pope Francis receives Ukraine's PM for private audience

Pope Francis receives Ukraine's PM for private audience

15:38 22.03.2021
Ukraine wants to become member of EU, NATO within five-ten years – Shmyhal

Ukraine wants to become member of EU, NATO within five-ten years – Shmyhal

16:36 20.03.2021
Shmyhal stresses geopolitical threat of Nord Stream 2 during meeting with President of Bundestag

Shmyhal stresses geopolitical threat of Nord Stream 2 during meeting with President of Bundestag

15:36 20.03.2021
Ukraine signs preliminary supply agreements with six global manufacturers of vaccines against COVID-19 - Shmyhal

Ukraine signs preliminary supply agreements with six global manufacturers of vaccines against COVID-19 - Shmyhal

14:38 18.03.2021
Ukraine interested in experience of economically powerful regions of Germany in restructuring of coal regions – PM

Ukraine interested in experience of economically powerful regions of Germany in restructuring of coal regions – PM

12:47 18.03.2021
Shmyhal proposes to consider opening office of state of North Rhine-Westphalia in Ukraine

Shmyhal proposes to consider opening office of state of North Rhine-Westphalia in Ukraine

15:29 13.03.2021
Zelensky congratulates Pope Francis on anniversary of his election

Zelensky congratulates Pope Francis on anniversary of his election

17:43 04.03.2021
PM denies reasons for resignation of Naftogaz boards' head

PM denies reasons for resignation of Naftogaz boards' head

16:34 02.03.2021
PM instructs regions to create working groups to combat illegal petrol market – State Environmental Inspectorate

PM instructs regions to create working groups to combat illegal petrol market – State Environmental Inspectorate

12:02 19.02.2021
PM urges MPs to unlock work of Energy Ministry, payment of wages in energy sector

PM urges MPs to unlock work of Energy Ministry, payment of wages in energy sector

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on subsoil use – decree

Plane with Chinese COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Ukraine – media

Yanukovych, Azarov may still have assets in Ukraine – Danilov

Court of Appeal upholds Yanukovych arrest in absentia in case on state power seizure

Phone talk between Biden, Zelenky to take place in near future – U.S. Dept of State

LATEST

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on subsoil use – decree

Plane with Chinese COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Ukraine – media

Danilov: Ukraine to collapse if it flirts with Russia

Ukraine to open Consulate General in Houston in 2021

Suez Canal ship accident could have effects for global trade – DP World TIS Pivdenniy CEO

Regional court rules to seize, transfer all property, shares of Motor Sich to ARMA

Food Safety Service identifies ASF in Vinnytsia region, introduces restrictions

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response introduces 'red' level of epidemic danger in Mykolaiv region from March 27

Semenchenko is organizer of illegal armed groups, Shevchenko provides financing, supplies of ammunition – SBU

Yanukovych, Azarov may still have assets in Ukraine – Danilov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD