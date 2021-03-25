Facts

11:23 25.03.2021

No need to impose lockdown throughout Ukraine – Razumkov

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov considers it unreasonable to impose tough lockdown throughout Ukraine.

"As of today, we do not plan to impose a tough lockdown [...] It is currently unreasonable to impose tough quarantine throughout the state," Razumkov said in the Healthy Politics program on Radio Ukraine.

The chairman of the Verkhovna Rada hopes that there will be no need for the imposition of a tough lockdown in Ukraine, but "the reaction must be adequate to the challenges that both the government and the Ukrainian state will face."

