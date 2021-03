Ukraine sees new record high of 16,669 COVID-19 cases per day

As of Thursday morning, a new anti-record of 16,669 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease was recorded in Ukraine, 6,784 people recovered, and 362 patients died, Minister of Health of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov said.

"Some 16,669 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine as of March 25, 2021. In particular, 786 children and 446 health workers fell ill. Also over the past day: 4,838 people were hospitalized; 362 people died; and 6,748 people recovered," Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Thursday morning.

A day earlier, on March 24 some 14,174 new cases of COVID-19 infection were reported, on March 23 the minister reported on 11,476 new cases, on March 22 some 7,893 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported, and on March 21 some 11,145 new cases of COVID-19 were reported. On March 20 some 15,292 new cases of coronavirus disease were reported, on March 19 some 15,850 new cases of COVID-19 infection were recorded, 15,053 new cases of COVID-19 infection were recorded on March 18, and 11,833 new cases of coronavirus disease were reported on March 17.

The number of infected people since the beginning of the pandemic on Wednesday morning was 1.597 million people, 31,135 patients died, and 1.283 million people recovered.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in the city of Kyiv (1,267), Odesa (1,235), Zhytomyr (1,136), Lviv (1,032) and Khmelnytsky (989) regions.