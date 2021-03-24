Ukraine's Health Ministry: Mask regime is not provided in parks, squares
The Ministry of Health of Ukraine has specified the list of places where it is envisaged to wear masks in the "red" zones.
According to a message on the ministry's website, in particular, the mask regime is not provided in parks and squares.
At the same time, wearing masks is mandatory in healthcare and educational institutions, underpasses, at public transport stops and other public places, if it is impossible to maintain a physical distance of at least 1 meter.