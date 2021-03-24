Facts

11:15 24.03.2021

SBU exposes espionage activities of Belarusian KGB agent

The counterintelligence service of the Security Service of Ukraine on the territory of Volyn region exposed and stopped intelligence activities of a citizen of Belarus to the detriment of the state security of Ukraine.

According to the SBU press center, it was established that the agent was recruited by the KGB of the Republic of Belarus and purposefully sent to the territory of Ukraine to carry out intelligence tasks and organize other illegal activities.

So, it is documented that the employees of the foreign special services worked out the tasks for the agent to collect up-to-date information about the situation in the border area; the state of protection of the state border of Ukraine; the order of its protection; technical equipment, the number of personnel involved in the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine; compromising data on border guards and customs officers, etc.

"To this end, the agent of the KGB of Belarus tried to involve the servicemen of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine in confidential cooperation [...] In addition to receiving intelligence information, the curators demanded that the agent establish channels for the transfer of weapons and dual-use goods across the state border," the message said.

In addition, the agent's goal was to organize provocations and create information reasons for accusing Ukraine of allegedly supplying weapons to destabilize the internal political situation in the Republic of Belarus.

Now the citizen of Belarus has been announced on suspicion of committing a crime under Part 1. Article 114 (espionage) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

 

