Facts

16:35 23.03.2021

Most Ukrainians support joining EU – poll

4 min read
Most Ukrainians support joining EU – poll

Most Ukrainians believe that Ukraine needs to join the European Union. This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Razumkov Center in March 2021.

Ukraine's accession to the European Union is supported by 59% of respondents, while 26% are of the opposite opinion. The share of those who support EU accession exceeds the share of those who adhere to the opposite point of view in the west (84% and 8.5%, respectively) and in the center of the country (63% and 19%, respectively). In the east, there are slightly more of those who believe that there is no need to join (38.5% and 46%, respectively), and in the south, the shares of the former and the latter do not differ statistically significantly (41.5% and 42%, respectively).

Accession to the European Union is mainly supported by young people (76% "for" in the age group from 18 to 29 years old, some 44% "for" among respondents over 60). At the same time, in all age groups, the share of those who support accession to the EU exceeds the share of those who oppose it.

In the event of a referendum on Ukraine's accession to the European Union, some 59% of those polled (80% of those who intend to take part in the referendum) voted in favor of joining, and, respectively, 26% and 17% were against. At the same time, among fans of joining the European Union, some 96% of those polled expressed their readiness to vote in the referendum, and among opponents some 46%.

The share of those who intend to vote for accession to the EU exceeds the share of those who intend to vote against in the western (84% and 8%, respectively) and in the central regions (64% and 18%, respectively). In the eastern regions, there are slightly more of those who are going to vote against joining (39% and 46%, respectively), and in the south, the shares of the former and the latter are the same (42% each).

Among respondents aged 18 to 29 years, some 75% intend to vote for accession to the European Union, among respondents over 60 years old some 44%.

Among the representatives of the electorate of the European Solidarity party some 91% intend to vote for joining the European Union (against some 5%). Among the respondents who intend to vote for the Servant of the People party at the parliamentary elections were 78% and 13%, respectively, for the Batkivschyna party some 60% and 21%, respectively. At the same time, the overwhelming majority among the representatives of the electorate of the Opposition Platform - For Life party would vote against 15% and 73%, respectively.

The share of those who believe that relations between Ukraine and the EU will improve is highest in the western region (34.5%), lower in the central (27.5%) and lowest in the southern (22%) and eastern (17.5%) regions. In the same regional sequence, the share of those who believe that they will worsen is growing (4%, 6%, 15% and 21%, respectively). Optimism is more often expressed by representatives of young people (34% among respondents from 18 to 29 years old, some 19% among respondents over 60 years old).

The research was conducted by the sociological service of the Razumkov Center from March 5 to March 9, 2021 using the method of face-to-face interviews at the place of residence of the respondents. A total of 2018 respondents aged 18 and over were interviewed in all regions of Ukraine, with the exception of Crimea and the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, according to a sample representing the adult population in terms of basic social and demographic indicators. The theoretical sampling error (excluding the design effect) does not exceed 2.3% with a probability of 0.95.

Tags: #eu #ukrainians
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:57 23.03.2021
EU does not recognize Russian presidential decree prohibiting foreigners from owning land in Crimea

EU does not recognize Russian presidential decree prohibiting foreigners from owning land in Crimea

16:35 12.03.2021
EU Council extends individual sanctions against Russia due to Ukrainian situation

EU Council extends individual sanctions against Russia due to Ukrainian situation

15:39 08.03.2021
It is time to deepen political association, economic integration of EU with Eastern Partnership countries – Tochytskyi

It is time to deepen political association, economic integration of EU with Eastern Partnership countries – Tochytskyi

13:11 08.03.2021
Two Ukrainians extradited to United States on money laundering charges – embassy

Two Ukrainians extradited to United States on money laundering charges – embassy

12:27 08.03.2021
As result of fatal bus accident in Poland, 24 Ukrainians hospitalized, 9 of them are in grave condition – emergency service

As result of fatal bus accident in Poland, 24 Ukrainians hospitalized, 9 of them are in grave condition – emergency service

12:22 05.03.2021
Tabachnyk, Arbuzov excluded from EU sanctions list

Tabachnyk, Arbuzov excluded from EU sanctions list

16:39 04.03.2021
EU Council extends sanctions against Yanukovych, his associates for another year

EU Council extends sanctions against Yanukovych, his associates for another year

16:02 02.03.2021
Zelensky hopes to further mobilize EU pressure on Russia in connection with Donbas situation

Zelensky hopes to further mobilize EU pressure on Russia in connection with Donbas situation

15:58 02.03.2021
EU sanctions against Russia to remain in force until Minsk agreements are implemented – CoE President

EU sanctions against Russia to remain in force until Minsk agreements are implemented – CoE President

10:50 26.02.2021
EU to consider Ukraine's ideas on Crimea de-occupation

EU to consider Ukraine's ideas on Crimea de-occupation

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU does not recognize Russian presidential decree prohibiting foreigners from owning land in Crimea

French court closes so-called 'DPR Centre' in Marseille – Kuleba

ICJ calls on Ukrainian authorities to cancel suspension of powers of Constitutional Court head – Constitutional Court

Cabinet obliges tourists to provide negative PCR test result when entering country

Quarantine restrictions of 'red' zone introduced in Dnipro from March 25 – mayor

LATEST

Over 30% of Ukrainians support amnesty for minor criminal offenses in Donbas, Crimea – poll

Chernihiv region authorities plan to repair road to Kachanivka and other tourist attractions in frames of Big Construction

Razumkov invites delegation of Luxembourg Chamber of Deputies to visit Ukraine

Kyiv records 1,050 new cases of COVID-19 per day - Klitschko

Activist who breaks glass in President's Office put under house arrest – Sternenko

De-occupation of Crimea is priority for Ukraine – Razumkov, President of Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg meeting

French court closes so-called 'DPR Centre' in Marseille – Kuleba

Cabinet obliges to wear masks in public areas, bans operation of cable cars in 'red' zones

ICJ calls on Ukrainian authorities to cancel suspension of powers of Constitutional Court head – Constitutional Court

Cabinet obliges tourists to provide negative PCR test result when entering country

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD