11:53 08.04.2024

EU ambassadors to continue discussing restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural imports on Monday

EU ambassadors to continue discussing restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural imports on Monday
European Union ambassadors will continue discussing the introduction of restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural imports on Monday after Poland and France decided that the previously reached agreements were insufficient, Politico has reported.

The publication notes that the European Council's opinion on the need for tougher restrictions practically coincides with the position of the European Parliament. Last month, the European Parliament adopted the initiative of the European People's Party, which is convinced of the need to strengthen import restrictions and expand them to more products, particularly grain.

It is a victory for the influential European farmers' association Copa-Cogeca, which persuaded the European Parliament to partially reject trade liberalization with Ukraine.

"But while the result is great for the lobby group and its members, it is bad not only for Ukraine, which depends on income from agricultural exports, but also for EU citizens, who will face higher food prices due to less competition and supply," the publication noted.

There is still no unified position in the European Parliament. Its two largest groups, the European People's Party and the Socialists and Democrats, are ready to sign up to additional restrictions, while others, including Renew Europe and the Greens, insist on approving the initial compromise.

Source: politico.eu

20:07 05.04.2024
12:41 04.04.2024
19:43 03.04.2024
15:58 03.04.2024
15:36 03.04.2024
13:00 30.03.2024
16:53 28.03.2024
15:27 28.03.2024
14:58 28.03.2024
12:18 28.03.2024
