16:19 17.03.2021

Prosecutor General: investigating authorities do not bring me materials on Medvedchuk

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova notes that there are a number of criminal proceedings in which MP from the Opposition Platform - For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk is involved, but she did not receive materials for signing a suspicion.

"To date, not a single body of pretrial investigation has provided materials [for Medvedchuk's suspicion]," Venediktova told reporters in Kyiv on Wednesday.

At the same time, she clarified that there are several criminal proceedings in which Medvedchuk appears, including factual ones.

"There are a lot of cases, which of them are promising – we shall see, we are working on it," the Prosecutor General said.

