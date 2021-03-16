Facts

18:08 16.03.2021

Work of TCG political subgroup suspended until issue of removal of 'public experts' from ORDLO resolved – Harmash

3 min read
Work of TCG political subgroup suspended until issue of removal of 'public experts' from ORDLO resolved – Harmash

Representatives of Ukraine in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on resolving the situation in Donbss asked for a break in the meetings of the subgroup on political issues until the issue of removing "public experts", self-connecting to negotiations, from the occupied territories is resolved, representative of certain districts of Donetsk region in the TCG Serhiy Harmash said.

"OSCE moderator Ambassador Morel announced a break at the request of the Ukrainian side. There was no demarche, just Ukraine, in full accordance with the Minsk Agreements, asked the OSCE to remove from the group the 'expert' Maia Pyrohova, invited from Donetsk by the Russian side. This citizen in Ukraine was sentenced for terrorism to ten years and put on the wanted list. Such participants delegitimize the negotiations, which, in fact, render them meaningless," Harmash said.

He added that "Ukraine asked for a break until the issue of removing 'public experts' is settled by the TCG itself, which, according to OSCE representative Morel, is responsible for such problems."

Harmash noted that "the Ukrainian side did not disrupt the meetings of the subgroup on political issues, as opponents are trying to present it." He hopes that tomorrow at the TCG meeting at the level of heads of delegations, head of the Ukrainian delegation Leonid Kravchuk, will raise this issue, since the participation of those invited from Luhansk by Russia, to which the Ukrainian side did not give its consent, has remained relevant since the beginning of the year.

"Unfortunately, the very fact of participation in the negotiations of people who do not represent any of the TCG members is still out of scope, although Paragraph 13 of the Minsk set of measures clearly states that the working groups reflect the composition of the TCG. Moreover, Ambassador Morel justifies their participation by 'well-established practice', which has become established, because [according to Ambassador Morel] 'Kravchuk has been silent at the TCG for a month and a half'. He [Ambassador Morel] even expressed the hope that tomorrow at the TCG meeting 'there will finally be a reaction from Ukraine'. Morel does not understand what claims may be against him, if Ukraine itself is not actively raising these issues at the TCG," Harmash said.

"In fact, Kravchuk is not silent, but it is true that he does not aggressively demand either – apparently this is what the OSCE considers as a rather active formulation of the issue to respond to it," the representative to the TCG said.

According to Harmash, a novelty in the negotiations was that if earlier the OSCE used former NSDC Secretary Horbulin as an excuse for the questions of the Ukrainian side, who allegedly introduced the practice of not being interested in the status of the negotiators, "now Kravchuk has also been announced as the 'father' of violations of a Trilateral Minsk format."

Tags: #tcg #harmash
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:49 05.03.2021
TCG increasingly resembles theater of absurd because of Russia's position – Kuleba

TCG increasingly resembles theater of absurd because of Russia's position – Kuleba

13:57 04.03.2021
OSCE expects resumption of humanitarian supplies to ORDO

OSCE expects resumption of humanitarian supplies to ORDO

14:06 03.03.2021
Kyiv considers statement of so called 'DPR' as threat of one-side withdrawal of Russian side from 'ceasefire regime' - Kravchuk

Kyiv considers statement of so called 'DPR' as threat of one-side withdrawal of Russian side from 'ceasefire regime' - Kravchuk

14:13 02.03.2021
Harmash: ORDLO 'experts' speak in political subgroup of TCG for first time

Harmash: ORDLO 'experts' speak in political subgroup of TCG for first time

14:00 27.02.2021
Ukrainian side to discuss intensification of shelling in Donbas, blocking of intl humanitarian aid at TCG on March 3

Ukrainian side to discuss intensification of shelling in Donbas, blocking of intl humanitarian aid at TCG on March 3

11:42 27.02.2021
Ukraine waiting for reaction of partner countries, intl organizations to shelling in Donbas on Feb 26 - delegation to TCG

Ukraine waiting for reaction of partner countries, intl organizations to shelling in Donbas on Feb 26 - delegation to TCG

08:53 27.02.2021
Zelensky replaces Ukraine's rep in TCG subgroup on social, economic issues

Zelensky replaces Ukraine's rep in TCG subgroup on social, economic issues

15:51 19.02.2021
Harmash announces possibility of his withdrawal from TCG delegation in Donbas

Harmash announces possibility of his withdrawal from TCG delegation in Donbas

17:03 16.02.2021
ORDLO territory seized by Russia-occupation forces is 1,400 sq km more than indicated in Minsk Agreements – Harmash

ORDLO territory seized by Russia-occupation forces is 1,400 sq km more than indicated in Minsk Agreements – Harmash

10:50 16.02.2021
European Solidarity co-chairperson Gerashchenko walks out of TV studio because of Arestovych's sexist statements

European Solidarity co-chairperson Gerashchenko walks out of TV studio because of Arestovych's sexist statements

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

SBU conducts searches at NSDC, Rada committees, Cabinet, MFA in case on drafting, ratification of 'Kharkiv agreements'

Religious leaders of Ukraine publicly vaccinated against COVID-19

Kyiv authorities asking Cabinet to expand list of restrictions for 'orange' zone on COVID-19

NATO committed to open door policy, support for Ukraine, Georgia – Stoltenberg's annual report

Kuleba: nervous, even hysterical reaction of Russia to Crimean platform confirms Ukraine's right direction

LATEST

Agricultural Research Institute of Ukraine and Israel intend to establish cooperation - The Embassy

SBU conducts searches at NSDC, Rada committees, Cabinet, MFA in case on drafting, ratification of 'Kharkiv agreements'

Georgia, Poland on occasion of Crimea's 'referendum' anniversary reaffirm their strong support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

Religious leaders of Ukraine publicly vaccinated against COVID-19

Kyiv authorities asking Cabinet to expand list of restrictions for 'orange' zone on COVID-19

NATO to analyze comprehensive aid package allocated to Ukraine for its further adaptation to Kyiv's modern needs – Secretary General's report

EU countries cannot share COVID-19 vaccines with Ukraine due to disruption of supply schedule – Kuleba

NATO committed to open door policy, support for Ukraine, Georgia – Stoltenberg's annual report

Kuleba: nervous, even hysterical reaction of Russia to Crimean platform confirms Ukraine's right direction

Kuleba: no prerequisites for returning to 'business as usual' with Russia

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD