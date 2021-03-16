Facts

14:53 16.03.2021

NATO to analyze comprehensive aid package allocated to Ukraine for its further adaptation to Kyiv's modern needs – Secretary General's report

The Allies in the North Atlantic Alliance intend to review the Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine, the decision on the allocation of which was made at the 2016 summit in Warsaw, to adapt to the current needs of Kyiv.

Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in the report presented during a virtual press conference, that work on preparation for the upcoming review of the Comprehensive Aid Package for Ukraine to better align this package with current Ukrainian requirements is already underway. The review will be completed in 2021.

The document states that during 2020 the allies remained firm in support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. Despite the challenges posed by coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the NATO-Ukraine Commission met several times throughout the year to promote a special partnership between NATO and Ukraine. NATO Allies and Ukraine supported each other in the delivery of medical equipment and expertise.

The Secretary General also said that since June 2020, the North Atlantic Council granted Ukraine the status of a partner with expanded capabilities, recognizing the country's great contribution to NATO missions and operations, including in Afghanistan and Kosovo, as well as its participation in the NATO Response Force and NATO exercises. ... Stoltenberg said this shows Ukraine's commitment to Euro-Atlantic security.

In addition, according to the report, NATO continued to support the reform of the Ukrainian security and defense sector. The alliance's advisers have worked with their Ukrainian counterparts to develop a new Ukraine's National Security Strategy and Intelligence Law. Both were adopted by Ukraine in September and represent steps forward on Ukraine's path to Euro-Atlantic integration.

The secretary general also said that NATO has also invested in practical support for Ukraine through 16 different programs under the Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine.

