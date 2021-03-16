Facts

14:00 16.03.2021

Kuleba: nervous, even hysterical reaction of Russia to Crimean platform confirms Ukraine's right direction

The nervous, and sometimes even hysterical, reaction of Russia to the Crimean platform confirms that Ukraine is on the right track, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"I believe that seven years after the start of the illegal occupation of Crimea by the Russian Federation, after all those systemic violations of human rights that Russia committed in the occupied territories, it is not only politically and legally, but also morally correct to support the Crimean platform. And that nervous and sometimes even hysterical reaction to the Crimean platform that we hear from Russia confirms that we are on the right track. Crimea was, is and will be Ukraine," he said at a press conference following talks with Slovenian Foreign Minister Anže Logar in Kyiv on Tuesday.

The minister said the very adoption of the strategy for the de-occupation of Crimea is already a huge step forward and recalled that since 2014 there has not been a single document in Ukraine that would comprehensively summarize all the steps and approaches necessary for the de-occupation of Crimea.

"For the implementation of the strategy, the government will approve a detailed action plan on what will be done specifically. This action plan will be divided into two blocks. The first is domestic policy, and the second is what needs to be done in foreign policy. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be responsible for the international aspect. And here, of course, the key initiative is the launch of the Crimean platform," he said.

