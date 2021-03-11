Facts

13:11 11.03.2021

Russia has not received concrete proposals from Ukraine regarding Normandy Four meeting - Peskov

Moscow has not received any concrete initiatives from Kyiv regarding a Normandy Four meeting, and there are no immediate plans to hold any contacts between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents either, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"All of us have heard the statements made by the [Ukrainian] president more than once that he wants to convene a Normandy Four meeting as soon as possible, an initiative which is also always on the agenda of meetings of ministers and meetings of the presidents' aides. But, as regards any specific visit or bilateral contacts, we have not received any such concrete initiatives via diplomatic channels," Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

When asked whether there were plans to hold any phone conversations between the two countries' presidents, Peskov said, "No, at this point no. But it may be arranged quite promptly, should such a need arise, but there are currently no plans for such contacts."

Also, according to him, Moscow still does not know anything about the settlement plan in Donbas (as head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak previously reported).

"There is no such a discrete new plan that is on the table. We did not quite understand it, because we, in this regard, do not have anything on the table, we have not seen any plan," Peskov said.

Tags: #normandy_four #peskov
