Cabinet to start announcing weekly competitions for filling vacancies in civil service from March 17

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has instructed to announce four competitions on a weekly basis for filling contract vacancies and one for other vacant positions in the civil service.

"Today, at a regular meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, a protocol decision was made to announce competitions weekly according to this tentative approach: four competitions (for positions held on the basis of contracts) and one 'regular' competition (for other vacant positions), starting from March 17, 2021," Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov wrote in the Telegram channel.

According to him, the total number of contracts for civil service posts of category "A," for which a competition is to be announced, is 91, of which 74 are appointed by the government, and 17 ones by other subjects of appointment.

At the same time, in addition to the announcement of the aforementioned competitions, there is a need to announce competitions for the positions of the higher corps, which remain vacant, but were not filled by selection during the lockdown period.

"The National Agency of Ukraine for Civil Service has prepared a project for the alternate holding of competitions for six months (from March 17 to August 25, 2021), the organization of all stages of the competitive selection and the effective work of the Commission on the higher corps of the civil service," the minister said.

Nemchinov said in this way the government will ensure the announcement of 115 competitions and the appointment of persons to the appropriate positions based on their results.