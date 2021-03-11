Facts

08:55 11.03.2021

Cabinet to start announcing weekly competitions for filling vacancies in civil service from March 17

2 min read
Cabinet to start announcing weekly competitions for filling vacancies in civil service from March 17

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has instructed to announce four competitions on a weekly basis for filling contract vacancies and one for other vacant positions in the civil service.

"Today, at a regular meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, a protocol decision was made to announce competitions weekly according to this tentative approach: four competitions (for positions held on the basis of contracts) and one 'regular' competition (for other vacant positions), starting from March 17, 2021," Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov wrote in the Telegram channel.

According to him, the total number of contracts for civil service posts of category "A," for which a competition is to be announced, is 91, of which 74 are appointed by the government, and 17 ones by other subjects of appointment.

At the same time, in addition to the announcement of the aforementioned competitions, there is a need to announce competitions for the positions of the higher corps, which remain vacant, but were not filled by selection during the lockdown period.

"The National Agency of Ukraine for Civil Service has prepared a project for the alternate holding of competitions for six months (from March 17 to August 25, 2021), the organization of all stages of the competitive selection and the effective work of the Commission on the higher corps of the civil service," the minister said.

Nemchinov said in this way the government will ensure the announcement of 115 competitions and the appointment of persons to the appropriate positions based on their results.

Tags: #vacancy #cabinet_of_ministers
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:52 17.02.2021
Vacancy rate of Kyiv's offices reaches 20% in 2020 – UTG

Vacancy rate of Kyiv's offices reaches 20% in 2020 – UTG

15:46 25.01.2021
Rada receives no submissions on personnel issues in govt - Razumkov

Rada receives no submissions on personnel issues in govt - Razumkov

09:51 21.01.2021
Cabinet to dismiss Dpty Minister of Strategic Industry at extraordinary meeting on Thursday – PM

Cabinet to dismiss Dpty Minister of Strategic Industry at extraordinary meeting on Thursday – PM

17:31 16.12.2020
Ukraine withdraws from intl agreements in energy sector concluded within CIS framework

Ukraine withdraws from intl agreements in energy sector concluded within CIS framework

08:59 11.12.2020
Ukrainian govt updates list of commodities for control on arm's length principle

Ukrainian govt updates list of commodities for control on arm's length principle

14:22 30.11.2020
Ukrainian authorities at Monday meeting to decide if to introduce full lockdown – Presidential meeting

Ukrainian authorities at Monday meeting to decide if to introduce full lockdown – Presidential meeting

14:51 25.11.2020
Cabinet approves appointment of Poloskov and Tymchuk as new heads of Zakarpattia and Kharkiv Regional Administrations

Cabinet approves appointment of Poloskov and Tymchuk as new heads of Zakarpattia and Kharkiv Regional Administrations

10:05 06.11.2020
Cabinet to present Strategy of economic development of Ukraine until 2030 - Shmyhal

Cabinet to present Strategy of economic development of Ukraine until 2030 - Shmyhal

16:42 28.10.2020
Govt extends emergency situation in Ukraine until Dec 31

Govt extends emergency situation in Ukraine until Dec 31

13:08 28.10.2020
Govt lifts limits for salaries in state-owned companies

Govt lifts limits for salaries in state-owned companies

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian soldier killed in Donbas on Wed as result of shelling by occupation forces

Daily COVID-19 cases in Ukraine top 9,000

Markarova points to need to strengthen sanctions against Russia, political cooperation between Ukraine, United States based on bipartisan support

Experts, politicians, diplomats from United States, Ukraine present 12 points to strengthen strategic partnership between two states

Four NATO ships enter water area of Odesa seaport – Defense Ministry

LATEST

Foreign Ministers of Great Britain, Baltic States agree on cooperation in Ukraine, Belarus

Zelensky congratulates Lithuania's President on Day of Restoration of Independence

Observing ceasefire is key point for advancing talks in Normandy, Minsk formats – Yermak

Ukrainian soldier killed in Donbas on Wed as result of shelling by occupation forces

Daily COVID-19 cases in Ukraine top 9,000

Markarova points to need to strengthen sanctions against Russia, political cooperation between Ukraine, United States based on bipartisan support

Experts, politicians, diplomats from United States, Ukraine present 12 points to strengthen strategic partnership between two states

Four NATO ships enter water area of Odesa seaport – Defense Ministry

MFA denies info about supply of Ukrainian weapons to Belarus for commission of terrorist acts

Ukraine may be left without chicken meat shortly – EBA

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD