Markarova points to need to strengthen sanctions against Russia, political cooperation between Ukraine, United States based on bipartisan support

Ukraine and the United States should strengthen political cooperation based on bipartisan support, newly appointed Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova said.

"Ukraine with Crimea, Ukraine with de-occupied Donbas, Ukraine in which peace has been established, an economically strong Ukraine, Ukraine with the rule of law and strong institutions, Ukraine is a NATO member and Ukraine is a member of the EU – this is precisely the guarantee of not only our success, it is precisely this, pledge of security and development of Europe, as well as the entire Black Sea region," Markarova said at Kyiv Security Forum, organized by Arseniy Yatsenyuk's Open Ukraine Foundation, in Kyiv on Wednesday.

According to her, Ukraine now, along with partners from the United States and the European Union, can get as close as possible to this vision.

"This is to strengthen political cooperation based on bipartisan support, active dialogue and strengthening the sanctions regime until the aggressor changes his policy. This is to strengthen security in the region. There is no alternative to our entry into NATO, and we will actively work in including in the United States and other countries in order for us to approach this goal as quickly as possible," Markarova said.

The ambassador also noted the need to strengthen the transformation of Ukraine into a "modern, economically strong country with rule of law."

"This is the strengthening of economic and financial cooperation. Since here we have for the last 20 years untapped potential, which, finally, must be taken and discovered. This is all that concerns the development of human capital: our cultural ties, our ties in education, medicine and simply even communication between our peoples," she said.

The ambassador spoke about the plans to fill in these areas with new content those formats that already exist, such as the commission on strategic partnership and strategic dialogues.

"However, we will also initiate new formats, in particular in those new issues, and this also applies to countering propaganda and cyberattacks, in which Ukraine already has something to give the world and give to our strategic partner," Markarova said.